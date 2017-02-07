Outdoors notebook

Tilapia are classified as an invasive species by the TWRA, and anglers are encouraged to keep all they catch. There is no size or creel limit. Tilapia are considered excellent table fish world-wide, and are hard fighters on sporting tackle.

The downside is that they compete with native species at the bottom of the food chain and could decimate those populations.

TWRA biologists believe tilapia got into Old Hickory Lake after escaping from some area ponds during the flood of 2010. In theory tilapia are unable to survive cold temperatures, but they have survived six winters in Old Hickory Lake, and appear to be thriving. Catches of 100 or more have been reported in parts of the lake.

...

Fishing Expo: The Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held at the State Fairgrounds Fed. 10-12.

The latest in boats and fishing tackle will be on display at hundreds of booths, along with discounted fishing trips, guide service and resort information.

There will be antique tackle displays and daily seminars featuring expert fishermen from the area, including Lebanon's Jim Duckworth and Dale Hollow's Bobby Gentry.

For details visit the show's website.

...

Trappers Training: A three-day Trappers Training Camp will be held Feb. 24-26 at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge near Waverly. The event is sponsored by the TWRA and the

Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association, and is free to all ages. For information contact John Daniel at 423-595-0986 or johndanielgc@gmail.com.

...

Perfect round: Aaron Mason shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Straights interscholastic team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

April 1-May 14: turkey season

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.