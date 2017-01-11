Outdoors notebook

In order to purchase a firearm at the show, a background check must be passed. It is administered on-site and usually takes only a couple of minutes. A convicted felon is not allowed to purchase a gun.

For show times, admission and other details visit the company's website.

Tackle show: The third annual tackle and gear swap & sell meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Great deals can be had on all sorts of new and used hunting, fishing and boating items.The meet is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club and Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers.

A $5 donation is requested, with kids under 14 admitted free.

Proceeds go to support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's fish hatchery program.

To reserve a booth call 615-449-5431.

Gun Club: Kerry Hale broke 47 of 50 targets to win last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club. Barry Stacy took Senior honors with a 43 and Alexis Franck was the top Cedar City Straights shooter with a 43.

For information about the Straights interscholastic team or Gun Club activities contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Trout for the taking: The TWRA's annual winter trout-stocking is underway in waters across the state. A list of locations and stocking dates is posted on tnwildlife.org.

The rainbow trout are around 10 inches long. There is no size limit, but there is a daily limit of seven.

Since most of the trout will not survive once the water begins to warm in the spring, anglers are encouraged to take home a limit for the table.

A trout license is required to fish for trout even if no fish are kept. A Sportsman's License or Lifetime License fills the requirement.

Deer season winding down: Tennessee's deer season concludes with a Jan. 9-13 antlerless-only hunt in Unit L counties. Check the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide for details.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Jan. 13: deer season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.