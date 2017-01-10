In winter, state parks are cool to visit

One of the obvious advantages is that they're not crowded.

On some chilly days you may have an entire park virtually to yourself. If you enjoy solitude - which more and more is hard to come by - a brisk day can be a good day to take a hike.

Another advantage for wildlife watchers and photographers is that the viewing is easier in the bare winter woods. You can spot deer and turkeys up on ridges and down in hollows that would be impossible to detect once the spring foliage begins to sprout.

New varieties of wildlife can be seen in the winter, particularly waterfowl. At Radnor Lake for example, several species of ducks flock in for the winter months. Migrating flocks of Canada geese join a resident population adding to the boisterous honking that echoes across the icy water.

For photographers, wintertime is a photogenic time. The glimmer of ice in the coves, the sparkle of frozen diamonds on weeds and limbs, a smooth blanket of snow -- all can transform a park landscape into a Christmas-card scene.

Waterfalls that tumbled over rocks during the warm months are morphed into ice sculptures, and giant icicles hang from rocky overlooks like frozen fangs.

Winter in a state park is an outdoor photographer's dream.

Another plus if you like to venture off the beaten path: no snakes or poison ivy to worry about. (Not that snakes are a major concern anyway, but they make some folks a tad nervous when they slither underfoot.)

Certain state parks, such as Long Hunter on the banks of Percy Priest Lake, offer an array of wintertime activities and nature studies designed around the season. Each park has a website that provides details about activities and other visitor information.

Obviously, it's important to dress appropriately for a wintertime visit. Frozen fingers, toes and noses can take the fun out of it. But by using common sense and dressing warmly, particularly with good boots, gloves and hat, being outdoors doesn't have to be uncomfortable. Also, when you're moving you may not even notice the cold.

Most parks have hiking paths of different lengths -- from a half-mile to several miles -- so you can wander as long or short as you wish. There are parking areas adjacent to most trail heads. If you get cold, you can go back to the car.

One word of caution: some parks, such as the Old Stone Fort Park in Manchester, and stretches of Bledsoe State Park, have some challenging stretches of trails that twist along steep river bluffs. When such trails become icy or muddy they are treacherous. It's wise to avoid them, especially if kids are in tow, and stick to level ground.

In every park there are plenty of good, level walking trails and some - like the one in Long Hunter around Couchville Lake - are paved and stroller-friendly.

Bundle up and check them out. There's no reason to let the winter go to waste.