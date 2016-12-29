Outdoors notebook

There have been a number of confirmed cougar sighting in the state this year, mostly in western counties. Wildlife biologists say cougars have migrated in, just as coyotes did a couple of decades ago.

Cougars, also known as mountain lions, pumas, catamounts and panthers, are native to Tennessee but vanished about a century ago. Now they are returning.

Bobcats are plentiful, and are increasingly being spotted in residential areas. They are not dangerous to humans.

The TWRA website, tnwildlife.org, has a link to confirmed cougar sightings, and the Agency encourages their reporting.

Big tackle show: The third annual fishing tackle and outdoors gear swap & sell meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Great deals can be had on all sorts of new and used hunting, fishing and boating items.

The event is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club and Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers. A $5 donation is requested, with kids under 14 admitted free.

Proceeds go to support the TWRA's fish hatchery program.

To reserve a booth call 615-449-5431.

Top shot: Kerry Hale posted the top round of 46 in last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

Wear life jacket: Officials say wearing a life jacket greatly increases the chances of survival in the event of an accident on the water.

Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for youngsters whenever a craft is moving -- including drifting -- and also mandatory for all boaters in tailwaters below dams.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Jan. 13: deer season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

