Outdoors notebook

The duo spends much of their time patrolling heavily-used Old Hickory and Percy Priest lakes, keeping the waters safe for boaters.

Brad Bagwell inspected 457 boats this year and issued 63 citations. He made 22 Boating Under the Influence arrests and worked seven boating accidents, three of which resulted in criminal charges.

Melvin McLerran inspected 567 boats, issued 85 citations and made two BUI arrests.

Both officers also assisted in numerous boater-assistance and rescue calls.

The TWRA's Boating Division is funded by the Agency, which is funded by boat-registration fees and the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and related permits.

Cumberland archery: Cumberland University has added archery to its intercollegiate sports program, and named Mt. Juliet's Mike Hudson as the team's coach.

Archery is a fast-growing interscholastic sport, with thousands of high school students participating, and Cumberland invites them to consider the university's s new program when assessing criteria for a college. Information about the program is available through the university.

Big tackle show: The third annual tackle and gear swap & sell meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Great deals can be had on all sorts of new and used hunting, fishing and boating items.

The meet is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club and Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers.

A $5 donation is requested, with kids under 14 admitted free.

Proceeds go to support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's fish hatchery program.

To reserve a booth call 615-449-5431.

Young guns: The Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team is open to all high school-age youngsters in Wilson County, and adjacent counties that don't field a team.

For information contact coach Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec.-March: TWRA trout stocking

Jan. 13: deer season ends

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail, squirrel seasons end

Feb. 28: trapping season ends

Feb. 28: hunting/fishing licenses expire

PHOTOS WELCOME: Bagged a buck, a duck, or caught a prize fish? Share your outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to a. eed@lebanondemocrat.com.