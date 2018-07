According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, firefighters arrived at about 3:30 a.m. to find the home, which was used for storage, engulfed in flames. The home was about 20 feet from a home used as living space by the homeowners.

Everyone inside both homes was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters put out the fire, and the main dwelling wasn’t damaged. The storage building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.