Charges likely in Wilson County garage fire

Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said the man wasn’t formally charged with anything because paramedics took him to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon and transferred him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for smoke inhalation treatment from the fire. Moore said he couldn’t identify the man or what he was charged with because he wasn’t formally charged, but charges were expected.

Moore said more information would be released once it becomes available.

Firefighters, deputies and linemen battled two fires Friday afternoon in Wilson County.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. linemen and Rehab 23 volunteers responded at about 1:50 p.m. to a two-story detached garage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and remained for about two hours to put out any potential hot spots.

Moore said the man was detained for questioning in that fire.

About 10 minutes later, the same agencies, along with Lebanon firefighters, responded to a large fully involved barn fire at 1701 Hartsville Pike.

According to Lebanon fire shift commander Nick McCorkle, firefighters sprayed the surrounding area down to keep the fire from spreading and waited for the fire to burn out.

No one was injured in either fire, and the cause of both fires remained under investigation. Fire officials believe lightning was the cause of the barn fire.

Democrat staff writer Matt Masters contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.

