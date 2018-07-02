Firefighters, paramedics deliver baby at home

Emergency crews responded at about 9 a.m. to a call of the woman in labor. Crews checked the expectant mother but didn’t see any signs she would immediately give birth. But before she could be loaded into the ambulance to be taken to the hospital, the baby started to crown.

According to Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman, the labor only lasted a few more seconds and resulted in the birth of a healthy baby boy named Louis with the assistance of the firefighters and paramedics.

Mt. Juliet fire Capt. Nick Ford, firefighters Mark Chasteen and Brandon Roberston, and WEMA paramedic Jason Dwyer and advanced emergency medical technician Sophie Robertson helped deliver the baby and then took mother and child to the hospital.