Firefighters put out small fire at new Gladeville school

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, crews were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the school at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike. They arrived to find an electrical building with smoke coming out of it.

They found a small fire from a breaker box that feeds into the construction site. Firefighters shut off the electricity, and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. technicians came to investigate the cause.

Cooper said the fire didn’t affect the building itself, and no injuries were reported in the incident.