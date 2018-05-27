Fire heavily damages home

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to 6710 S.E. Tater Peeler Road. They arrived to find flames coming through the roof of the single-story home.

“Crews initiated a fast offensive attack on the fire, knocking it down and saving the structure,” said WEMA director Joey Cooper.

Cooper said the home’s interior suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. No one was home at time of fire, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation remained ongoing as to the cause of the fire.

In addition to WEMA firefighters, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Rehab 23 volunteers also assisted.