Firefighters save home, pets in Watertown fire

According to Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, the fire broke out just after 8:20 a.m. at 751 W. Main St. in Watertown. No one was home at the time the fire started. WEMA firefighters assisted Watertown volunteer firefighters.

Cooper said the fire moved to the upper portion of the home, which caused firefighters to use an interior attack to knock down the fire. Some of the home’s roof collapsed, which made operations difficult for firefighters, Cooper said. The home sustained heavy smoke damage.

Crews remained on the scene for some time with salvage and overhaul, when two family dogs were saved. Cooper said both are in good condition.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Rehab 23 volunteers and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers also responded to the call.

Cooper said the fire’s cause remained under investigation. No injuries were reported.