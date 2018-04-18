Former Lincoln County volunteer firefighter indicted on theft charge

At the request of 17th District Attorney Robert Carter, TBI agents started an investigation March 6 into an allegation of theft of money from the Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department by someone who worked there.

Louis Burns, 32, worked as a captain at the fire department in January 2017. During the investigation, agents discovered from January through June 2017, Burns allegedly stole more than $4,700 in donated funds from the agency.

A Lincoln County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday that charged Burns with theft of more than $1,000. On Tuesday night, TBI agents arrested Burns and booked him in at the Lincoln County Jail, where he was released on his own recognizance.