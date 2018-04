According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, fire crews were dispatched at about 5:10 a.m. and arrived to find a carport on fire with two vehicles and an all-terrain vehicle inside. The carport was about 20 yards from the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with no damage to the home. The owner reportedly found the fire when he woke up and called 911.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were also on scene.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remained under investigation.