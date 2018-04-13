Burn restriction continues in Wilson County

The restriction started Thursday after the fire weather planning forecast from the National Weather Service Office in Nashville said marginal fire conditions would be present throughout Middle Tennessee.

“Those within the city limits of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet should contact your representative fire department first before burning,” said Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper. “A few out-of-control fires were reported [Wednesday], and so far [Thursday], we’ve already been busy extinguishing unpermitted out-of-control fires.”

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters also battled an out-of-control brush fire Thursday afternoon at 3675 Gwynn Road.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, around 4:21 p.m., the firefighters were called to the area where about 10-15 acres were burning. The fire was spreading in several directions.

A forestry unit was contacted to respond and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet also issued a burn restriction through Saturday for its city.