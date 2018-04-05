Early morning fire destroys Mt. Juliet home

According to Mt. Juliet fire Deputy Chief of Operations Chris Allen, firefighters arrived at the home to find it heavily involved in fire. Mt. Juliet firefighters requested help from Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters because the nearest fire hydrant was more than a mile away.

The six residents of the home safely escaped by the time firefighters arrived.

Wilson County Rehab 23 volunteers responded to provide support to the first responders, and American Red Cross volunteers responded to assist the family.

After the fire was extinguished, Allen said the house was ruled a total loss.

“FDMJ asks everyone to keep this family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with this loss,” said Allen.

According to Allen, fire hydrants in the area could have reduced the family’s losses in the incident.

“The house would have still been a total loss, but a sustained water supply would have allowed the fire to be more quickly controlled, allowing some valuables to be saved,” said Allen. “Adequate water supply would have allowed the fire to be extinguished before the structure collapsed.”

Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice was on the scene of the fire and said West Wilson Utility District would take steps to install fire hydrants in the neighborhood.

“I was very proud of the work both [WEMA and FDMJ] did,” said Justice. “I’ve been talking with Fred Weston at the West Wilson Utility District, and we’ve been looking at upgrading the water lines in the area. The reason we can’t put a fire hydrant in right now is due to the size of the line. You can’t hook up a hydrant to it.”