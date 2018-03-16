Crews cut person out of car after wreck

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, crews were dispatched to the accident around 7:50 a.m. They arrived to find one victim stuck inside their vehicle with the doors jammed shut.

Cooper said rescue crews had to remove the driver’s side door to get the victim out of the vehicle, who was then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with a head injury.

Two other victims were involved in the crash, and they were treated and released.

No further information on the victims involved was available. Lebanon Fire Department and Lebanon Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation.