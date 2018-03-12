Door-to-door fundraiser to benefit volunteer firefighters

Representatives from The Russell Group out of Columbia will be helping in the fundraiser by going door-to-door in the department’s service area.

According to Watertown volunteer fire chief John Jewell, while funds are received from both the city and the county, the revenue is not enough. Seven vehicles have been purchased over the years with loans totaling more than $200,000, arranged and paid by department fundraisers.

Jewell was concerned that scam fundraisers would make people hesitant to donate when asked, but assured that the department would only ask for money in person and never over the phone.

The department responded to 642 calls in Eastern Wilson County in 2017, with an average of 1.75 calls per day, in comparison to 480 calls in 2016 and 419 in 2015. The scope of cooperations included medical calls, structure fires, brush and land fires, vehicle accidents, HAZMAT and weather related calls.

The department covers 400 square miles within its response area, with 325 miles of roads. The 21-member Watertown Volunteer Fire Department, along with Wilson County Emergency Management Agency units from Statesville, Watertown and the new Norene station respond to these calls together.

The department also does a monthly all-you-can-eat fish fry fundraiser at the fire hall at 160 S. Statesville Ave. in Watertown. For more information, contact Chief John Jewell at 615-202-6651.