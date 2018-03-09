One found dead in overnight fire

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper, the body was found during an investigation into what caused the fire.

Cooper said firefighters were called at about 7:30 p.m. to 806 Crystal Court in Mt. Juliet with a report of a home on fire. The caller said a vehicle was in the driveway and he yelled to see if anyone was home, but no one answered.

On arrival, the firefighters found a two-story brick home with heavy smoke coming from the roof and flames showing from the inside.

Initial search crews didn’t find anyone inside the house.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers, Mt. Juliet firefighters, Rehab 23 volunteers and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were also on scene.

According to Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Deputy Fire Chief Chris Allen, when firefighters arrived, the first floor of the home had already collapsed. Due to the extensive floor collapse, crews broke in to the house through the walls.

Firefighters stayed on scene until about 2:30 a.m. Cooper said firefighters were able to save the structure with moderate damage to the interior.

Investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remained ongoing.