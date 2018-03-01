Fire destroys mobile home with history of crime

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency fire Chief Jeremy Hobbs, firefighters were called to the small building at about 4 a.m. to find it fully engulfed in flames. Wilson County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

The fire was too far along when firefighters arrived, and the building was destroyed. According to Hobbs, it’s believed nobody was inside the building when the fire started, and there were no injuries. The cause remained under investigation.

It’s not the first time a building at the location has caught fire, however. In April 2016, WEMA firefighters were called to the same address to battle a mobile home fire. At the time, the homeowner, Vincent Edwards Clemmons, 51, was asleep and his sister, Teresa Clemmons, next door saw the fire and called him, which allowed him to escape without injury.

Teresa Clemmons reported she saw someone get in a truck in the mobile home’s driveway and drive away. She also reported the motion detection lights in the back of the home were lit.

Two pets – a dog and a cat – died in the fire. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were called to the mobile home in March 2017 to find Vincent Clemmons shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics took him to TriStar Summit Medial Center in Hermitage. Not long after the shooting, a Wilson County grand jury indicted Kimberly Ann Scott, 50, and Lance Kelby Rippy, 25, a mother and son, on charges of premeditated first-degree murder.

Both Rippy and Scott remain in the Wilson County Jail with criminal hearings scheduled for March 12.