Fire Responders check fire at Mi Ranchito in Watertown Staff Reports • Yesterday at 8:24 PM Watertown volunteer firefighters responded to an electrical fire at Mi Ranchito in Watertown on Monday evening. The small fire was reportedly found in the heating and air unit. Firefighters responded at just after 8 p.m. and remained on the scene for about 20 minutes. The fire caused minimal damage. No injuries were reported. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.