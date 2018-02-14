Watertown fire under investigation

According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper firefighters were called to a structure fire at about 6:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned singlewide trailer fully involved with fire. The structure was about 800 feet behind the caller’s house.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but stayed on scene for about 2 ½ hours afterward to check for hot spots. No injuries were reported.

According to Cooper, firefighters thought the cause of the fire was suspicious, and an investigation was launched as to how it started.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday.