Wilson County emergency agencies honor fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter

Dickey was reportedly inside the house when it collapsed. He was killed, and two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital’s intensive care unit.

“This firefighter, who answered the call to this difficult and dangerous task, has shown love and commitment of the highest order for his brothers and sisters in the service, and for this we are eternally grateful,” said Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman. “We are fully aware that we can never repay the sacrifice of these courageous firefighters. We can never do anything to deserve their ultimate gift of service given to us at such great personal cost and given at such a great cost to their families.”

Dickey is survived by his expectant wife, Jennifer, a 16-year-old daughter, an 11-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

“Like siblings often do, we may tease and poke at each other, but when one of our family members suffer, we all share in the pain,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy. “Thank you for your service, and may God bring all affected peace and comfort.”

“City of Lebanon Fire Department extends our sincere condolences and prayers to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department and the family on the loss of firefighter Jason Dickey,” said Lebanon fire Chief Chris Dowell. “We pray for a speedy recovery for the injured firefighters.”

One of the injured firefighters remained Tuesday in intensive care. The other was under treatment but was expected to be released later in the day.

Lawrenceburg is roughly a 14,000-person city a few miles north of Tennessee’s border with Alabama. The Lawrenceburg Fire Department has 28 career firefighters who operate out of two stations.

Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire Department, the Mt. Juliet Fire Department and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency will cover the Lawrenceburg for 24 hours Thursday during Dickey’s funeral.