Wilson County deputies hold off fire until WEMA arrives

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the deputies were in the area when a call came in from 810 Muscogee Way in Mt. Juliet for a fire around 9:24 a.m. The deputies were able to use their fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading until WEMA firefighters arrived.

“The fire would have been much worse if these vigilant deputies had not used their fire extinguishers,” said Cooper.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished at about 11:30 a.m. and contain damage to a detached gazebo close to the house. According to Cooper, the fire was electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported in the incident.