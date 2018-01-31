Burn permits will not be issued Wednesday

According to the alert, conditions in Middle Tennessee included south to southwest winds with gusts of more than 30 mph. The strong winds, along with low relative humidity and recent abnormally dry conditions, could lead to an increased risk of uncontrolled fires throughout Middle Tennessee.

Due to the elevated fire danger Wednesday, WEMA chose to not issue burn permits throughout the county.

Rain is predicted to return to the area Thursday, with a mix of rain and light snow possible in the Upper Cumberland on Thursday evening. Colder temperatures, along with more rain or possibly some snow, are expected during the weekend.