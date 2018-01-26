Firefighters fight multiple grass fires

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Watertown volunteer firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Old Statesville Road for a grass fire that caught a barn on fire and was threatening a nearby home.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the non-permitted fire started a grass fire, which quickly spread to a barn on the property. Firefighters worked to contain the fire as it threatened the home.

The fire was extinguished at about 2 p.m., and crews stayed on scene for a little longer to put out remaining hot spots.

WEMA firefighters also sent an engine to Providence Road in Trousdale County at about 1:30 p.m. to help Trousdale County firefighters battle an out-of-control brush fire. They quickly got the fire extinguished and returned to Wilson County.