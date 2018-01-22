Lebanon firefighters battle house fire

According to Lebanon Assistant fire Chief Jason Baird, dispatchers received a call from a neighbor who said the homeowner was home, and the back of the house was fully engulfed in flames. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming out of the house but no visible fire.

“Firefighters were met with extreme heat conditions and dense smoke that made it difficult to extinguish the fire,” said Baird.

The firefighters were able to contain the fire to about two rooms with some damage also in the attic area. The fire never vented outside the structure, so there was extensive smoke damage throughout the entire home.

After the fire was out, crews stayed on the scene for about two hours to finish overhaul and salvage operations and to determine what caused the fire.

A fire investigator said the fire was accidental and caused by a wiring malfunction.

The family was displaced, and Red Cross volunteers were notified and assisted them with housing and other needs.