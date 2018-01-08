Mt. Juliet family saved by carbon monoxide alarm

The family was sleeping in their second floor bedrooms when the alarm on the first floor woke them up at about 1:30 a.m. The family called 911, and Mt. Juliet firefighters came and went in the house with full turnout gear and air packs.

The firefighters found carbon monoxide levels of more than 50 parts per million, the maximum permissible exposure allowed by OSHA in a workplace. The maximum recommended indoor carbon monoxide level is 9 parts per million, with potential health effects beginning at 10 parts per million.

The firefighters shut off the house’s heating system and ventilated the house, which returned the carbon monoxide level to zero parts per million. When the heating unit was turned back on, however, carbon monoxide levels started to return.

The heating system was turned back off, and the family was advised to stay somewhere else until the system could be repaired.

“FDMJ strongly encourages everyone to have a functional carbon monoxide alarm on each level on their home,” said Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman.