Hoverboard causes damaging fire in Nashville

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Piccadilly Row.

According to the homeowner, the hoverboard was charging when the lithium-ion batteries overheated and exploded. The family was home at the time, and damage was minimized because the father used buckets of water to control the fire until firefighters arrived.

Smoke detectors were in the home and activated, alerting the family.

The fire damaged the carpet, walls and ceiling in the corner of the room where the hoverboard was charging but did not spread.

The homeowner ordered two of the hoverboards, but one did not work and was still intact.

A house fire caused by a charging hoverboard in Davidson County in January 2016 destroyed a $1 million home. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a hoverboard caused a fire that killed a 2-year-old girl and 10-year-old girl in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in March.

To verify if a hoverboard is safe, check the U.S. Consumer Reports Product Safety Commission list at cpsc.gov/safety-education-centers/hoverboard.