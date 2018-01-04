Early morning fire leaves Watertown couple without heat

Firefighters received the call at around 4 a.m. about a possible chicken coop on fire. They arrived to find the fire had spread and reached propane tanks stored inside the building.

According to the homeowners, the propane tank powering their home’s heating system was destroyed, leaving them without heat for several hours. Firefighters told them a temporary propane tank would be installed and the heat restored by 1:30 p.m.

The origin of the fire remained under investigation, but it took place mainly in the barn where the couple kept chickens and another out building. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was unknown whether any chickens were inside the barn when it caught fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the day, working to extinguish several hot spots. The propane tanks inside the buildings made it especially challenging to put the fire out completely, fire officials said.