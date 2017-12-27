Firefighters save home from dryer fire

According to Mt. Juliet Deputy fire Chief Chris Allen, Mt. Juliet police officers arrived to the scene first and made sure everyone was out of the house. Firefighters arrived and found fire near a clothes dryer in a laundry room. They quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread and moved the dryer out of the house.

Crews used an exhaust fan to remove smoke from the home, which only suffered minor smoke damage. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Allen reminded citizens to clean dryers and dryer ducts frequently to ensure all lint is removed. Lint from clothes dryers is highly flammable.