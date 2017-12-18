Mt. Juliet fire victim remains unidentified

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the identification test results has kept the department from finalizing the official report on the incident. The official report will also contain what investigators determined as the cause of the fire.

The fire happened at about 4 p.m. at 701 W. Division St. in Mt. Juliet. Fire and police crews were flagged down and found a detached garage that was used as an apartment heavily engulfed in flames.

“It looked like a storage facility,” said Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman. “Anybody driving by would look at it and think that it might be a garage that belonged to one of the residents, but it’s basically split down the middle. The east side is mostly storage, and then the west side is a living area.”

The area around the home was closed from about 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. as firefighters and cleanup crews worked to get the scene cleared.

“Anytime you have a deceased person on a scene, you know, it’s hard on our firefighters and on our law enforcement officers, but definitely, you know this person’s a family member to someone, and our thoughts and prayers go out to that family,” said Chandler.