Elderly man found dead in fire

Mt. Juliet Ctp. Tyler Chandler said an officer was flagged down around 4 p.m. about the fire, which was heavily involved when the officer arrived on the scene. Firefighters arrived soon after. The deceased person was found inside as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The identity of the deceased person has not yet been released.

“It appears the building was converted to living space on one side of the structure,” Chandler said. “ Following common procedure, detectives are on the scene, and they will work to determine exactly what occurred.”

The road was closed between 2nd Ave. and Tate lane Monday due to the incident.