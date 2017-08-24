logo

Fire

Homeowner sets abandoned house on fire

Staff Reports • Aug 24, 2017 at 5:30 PM

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters were called Wednesday night to investigate a structure fire on Young Road between Lebanon and Watertown.

A caller said the neighbors were burning down an old abandoned house. The caller was worried the fire would spread to his or her property.

When firefighters arrived, they found an old structure that was knocked down with a backhoe and pushed into a pit.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, the owner then told the crews he had set the home’s remains on fire.

The majority of the rubble had already burned, but firefighters checked the rest for hazards. Everything was found to be in a safe condition.

Firefighters returned to the scene Thursday morning to check again and found it was still in a safe condition. 

Recommended for You