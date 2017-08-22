Lightning damages home

Lightning struck the roof and caused the fire alarm system to activate. The residents of the home smelled smoke and went outside to wait for emergency personnel.

First arriving units made access to the attic area and found extensive damage to the roof and rain water entering the home.

Firefighters were able to determine that there was no fire in the home but the home did sustain some water damage and other damage that was indicative of a direct lighting strike. Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour assisting the family.

The family was able to return to the home.