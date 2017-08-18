Train hits car on South Cumberland

The wreck occurred on S. Cumberland Street where train tracks cross the roadway beside Quik Stop Discount Outlet.

Lebanon Police Cpl. P.J. Hardy said only minor injuries occurred as a result of the wreck and no one was transported to the hospital.

Hardy said a similar incident occurred about six months ago in front of the Lebanon Police Department station on Tennessee Boulevard.

“Luckily, trains in our city aren’t traveling as fast as other parts of the country,” Hardy said. “Accidents are still serious, but ours are typically not as bad as they could be if the trains were moving faster.”