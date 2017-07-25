Firefighter injured

The firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, and paramedics took her to a local hospital before she was evaluated and released, Cowan said.

The fire was a result of unattended cooking. The resident heated up cooking oil in a pot and then left for a few minutes.

“The oil got too hot and caught fire,” Cowan said. “The occupant came home and found the house on fire and called it in.”

Firefighters arrived at the home to find the kitchen engulfed with flames. The fire had already started to move toward the living room, Cowan said, but firefighters contained it to the kitchen. The kitchen suffered extensive damage.