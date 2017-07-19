Road worker lifeflighted after steamroller accident

Steve Lynch, Wilson County assistant road superintendent, said the accident happened along Couchville Pike and involved a steamroller, used for paving roads.

“I don’t really know all of the details, because we were busy trying to get him some help,” said Lynch, who said the man was alert and responsive before he was taken to the hospital.

“It was pretty serious. It was a smaller steamroller, or it could have been worse,” Lynch said.

Reports indicate the crew member was driving the steamroller when it approached the shoulder of the road and appeared as if it would tip over. The driver jumped off the steamroller and was apparently run over by both the front and back cylinders.

