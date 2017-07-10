Smoke detectors and sprinklers help to stop fire

At about 3:20 a.m., smoke detectors alerted residents of 18-unit apartment building at the Lifestyles Community complex.

Unattended cooking caused the fire. Two heads from the sprinkler system quickly controlled the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to officials with the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, if not for the smoke detectors and sprinklers, the fire could have been tragic.

In addition to the fire department, officials from the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Mt. Juliet Police Department also responded to the scene.

Occupants in 15 of the 18 apartments were able to return to their homes within two hours.