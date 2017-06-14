Fire Lebanon firefighters respond to Five Oaks house fire Staff Reports • Today at 11:01 AM Lebanon firefighters have extinguished a house fire on Five Oaks Boulevard. Firefighters will likely remain on-scene for a few hours as they try to salvage possessions from the home. No injuries were reported in the fire, according to officials with the Lebanon Fire Department. “Right now, we’re trying to get everything out that we can for the owners,” Assistant Chief Jason Baird said. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.