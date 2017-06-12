911 Board approves budget

It was approved with board members Ron Britt and Jordan Beasley voting against it.

The budget contains a few differences from last year’s budget, and a couple of board members made an argument to hold a special work session to discuss individual line items before approving the budget.

“I just think, to propose a budget without a discussion in either a work session or meeting, that’s a mistake,” Britt said. “It’s not about anything in particular in the budget. For me, it’s about the process.”

The board is required to submit an approved budget to the state no later than June 30, according to 911 Board attorney Mike Jennings.

Board member Jordan Beasley made a motion to defer voting on the budget until board members had an opportunity to further discuss the budget at a special meeting. The motion failed due to lack of votes, with Beasley, Fred Burton and Ron Britt voting in favor of it and Ken Davis, Terry Ashe, Lounita Howard, David Hale and Larry Stone voting against it.

Hale said the board’s executive committee, which is made up of three current board members, had previously met to discuss changes in the budget in detail, and other board members were invited to sit in during the meeting. Hale, Howard and Davis are on the executive committee, and Beasley also attended the meeting.

“We already had a meeting where we talked about the budget, and everyone was welcome to attend that meeting,” Hale said.

The total operating income for the board is about $1.16 million, although it will be increased in August when the exact figures for excess funds are finalized. In the budget, the board approved a 3-percent cost-of-living increase in the salary of all 911 employees. Director Karen Moore said she had trouble finding and keeping employees because other local agencies pay more than 911.

“Honestly, that’s something we’ve struggled with,” she said.

Board members said they would likely need to address pay parity when co-location happens so employees doing the same or similar jobs in the same building earn similar salaries.

“That’s something where – we’re not close to being co-located just yet – we should look at that in the future, not today,” Britt said.

The board approved a new salary for Moore of $72,800, up from about $66,000 last year. The increase includes the same cost-of-living increase other employees received, as well as an increase for taking on more duties during the process of co-locating all emergency and law enforcement dispatchers into one location.

Hale said at a recent emergency services conference, he discovered other directors with a comparable job scope and comparable agency size made anywhere from $80,000-$90,000.

Ashe said he didn’t have any issues with the budget, but he thought it could impact the next steps in the co-location project.

“We’re going to have to go to our partner agencies and see what they’re willing to contribute,” he said. “We have a tight budget, and we don’t have significant income sources we can turn to.”

Previously, board members said they wanted to have cost estimates in place before approaching the Wilson County, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet governing bodies about contributing to the costs of the co-location project.

The board awaits results from a site study by Civil Site Engineering to determine whether it will be possible to build an addition onto the current 911 site on West Main Street to house all county and municipal dispatchers and call-takers.

According to Moore, the engineering firm is currently working on a topography study as part of the site study.

Board members previously voted to attempt to move forward with building an addition onto the current building as that would likely be less expensive than building a new site at a different location.

In other business, the board also:

• approved a public records protocol, with Sarah O’Connor, office manager, serving as the person who will handle records requests. In the event O’Connor is not available, Teresa Fisher, communications director, will fill in for her. According to Jennings, the state issues requirements for records procedures, but a written protocol for local agencies is also required.

• Moore reported 100 percent of calls in May were answered faster than national standards.

• Howard stepped down as treasurer for the board, effective once a replacement is determined by the board. Board members will vote on new officers in July. Howard cited personal and professional commitments that made the duties of treasurer more difficult. She plans to remain on the board.