Fire consumes garage

The garage, which was separate from the house, was fully engulfed when the crew arrived and began to extinguish the flames. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread beyond the garage. The fire caused no damage to the house located about 10 yards away from the building.

According to WEMA, the cause was a zero turn mower located inside the garage. Personal belongings, equipment and the metal garage were destroyed in the fire.

Residents of the home were safe with no injuries reported due to the incident.

WEMA officials said the “fast offensive attack” made by firefighters prevented the spread of the blaze.