No emergency calls lost during 911 outage

Director Karen Moore said the issue was the most critical she has seen in her 26 years of working with the department.

According to Teresa Fisher, communications coordinator, a problem was noticed at about 4 p.m. On-duty call-takers immediately went to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency office to work from that location.

AT&T technician John Childress, Fisher, Moore and 911 employees Jennifer Winfree and Jennifer Karl “acted quickly and simultaneously to make sure everyone got service,” Fisher said.

Moore said Childress could see that calls were coming in, but the phones were not ringing. Officials worked with other local agencies to ensure no call was lost.

Everyone working on the issue worked through the night, Moore said. By about 4 a.m., the problem was resolved and everything was in proper working order again.

Moore discussed the issue at a Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board meeting Monday.

When asked by board members, Moore said she could not confirm the reason for the system failure, but she said she heard it was corrupted when AT&T initially attempted to solve a problem.

The Viper system that 911 uses will need to be replaced in the near future, when the state moves to the next generation of call-taking hardware and software, Moore said.

Wilson County 911 call-takers answer calls at a rate above national standards more than 99 percent of the time, Moore said.

At the time of the incident, Moore was traveling out of state. She said she spent the entire night communicating back and forth with Fisher and others to make sure the issue was resolved.

“I get chills just talking about it,” Moore said. “We never lost a single call.”