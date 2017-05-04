Fire consumes barn in Mt. Juliet

No people were harmed in the fire, but one farm animal was lost in the fire. According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, the animal was a pig, and it was in labor.

Firefighters responded in the rain to the fire. Arriving units found the structure heavily involved in fire with several exposures in immediate danger.

A total of 15 Mt. Juliet Fire Department officials responded to the scene. Mt. Juliet Public Works officials responded with heavy equipment to assist with overhaul.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency provided medical monitoring for firefighters. Rehab 23 responded for firefighter rehab.

WEMA also covered the fire department’s territory and responded to several additional calls within the city while Mt. Juliet firefighters were committed.

Mt. Juliet police provided traffic control in the area during the fire. Davis Drive was temporarily blocked while crews worked the scene.