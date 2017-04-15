Fire significantly damages home

Lebanon firefighters arrived at the home at 723 Forrest Park Drive at 4:43 a.m. A woman called 911 dispatchers and said she could smell smoke inside the home.

“Upon our arrival, first arriving units could see fire inside a window from the front of the home,” said Assistant Chief Jason Baird. “Firefighters were able to go through the interior of the home and quickly get a knockdown on the fire and contain it to its room of origin, which was the kitchen. After checking for extension into the attic and adjacent rooms they were able to start ejecting smoke.”

Baird said the home had extensive fire damage in the kitchen with smoke and heat damage throughout. Firefighters were able to contain this fire to the area of origin, and the homeowner was able to salvage most of the family’s personal belongings.

Baird said Lebanon fire investigators deemed it an accidental fire.

The family of four was displaced, and American Red Cross volunteers assisted them with housing.

“This family was minutes from having a different outcome from this fire,” Baird said. “One family member was awoken by the smell of smoke and was able to alert the other family members, some of whom were sleeping upstairs and instantly overcome by smoke. There were no smoke detectors for early detection found in the home.”