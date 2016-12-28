WEMA issues statement on charged ex-firefighter

Patterson, 31, of Gladeville, was hired by WEMA on March 6, 2006, as a full-time advanced emergency medical technician and firefighter. On Dec. 10, 2015, Patterson requested to be removed from full-time status and remain as a part-time WEMA employee, and WEMA granted the request.

Patterson resigned from all employment with WEMA on Nov. 11.

Last Friday, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Patterson following an investigation prompted by a tip from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the statement from WEMA director Joey Cooper, Patterson passed the state and federal background screening processes while he was employed with WEMA.

“There were no indications in the screening process that would indicate that this type of conduct was foreseeable from Patterson,” Cooper said. “Anytime a person conducts themselves in this manner, it is regretful, especially when that person was in a position of public trust. We have no tolerance for this type of behavior in Wilson County.”

In the statement, Cooper said he wanted the record to be set straight regarding Patterson’s previous affiliation with WEMA. Initial reports about the arrest indicated Patterson was a volunteer, although he was actually a former paid employee.

Patterson was released Friday from Wilson County Jail after posting a $3,500 bond, according to booking records.