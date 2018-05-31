Winning $50K Powerball ticket bought in Nashville

No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery raised more than $4.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players won more than $12.4 billion in prizes, and lottery retailers earned more than $1.1 billion in retailer commissions.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.