Lottery sets new record for sales

Additionally, gross sales since the beginning of the fiscal year, which began July 1, 2017, are 9 percent ahead of the same time period last year.

The third quarter’s $107.3 million transfer to the lottery for education account is the second highest of any quarter since the lottery began selling tickets Jan. 20, 2004, and brings the total amount generated for education to more than $4.5 billion.

“The lottery continues its commitment to raising the bar for our success,” said Rebecca Hargrove, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery. “And record sales equal more dollars for the grants and scholarships that allow any eligible student to enroll in a post-secondary school in Tennessee.”

Highlights from the third quarter period from January through March include:

• third quarter instant ticket sales of $364.6 million were the highest for any quarter since inception.

• March total gross sales of $172.5 million were the highest ever for the month of March and second highest for any month since inception.

• March’s instant ticket sales of $138.7 million were the second highest since ticket sales began.

“With the lottery’s stellar year-over-year performance, lottery-funded education initiatives continue to grow and achieve national recognition,” said Hargrove.

