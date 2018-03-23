Budget amendment introduced in state legislature

The amendment builds on previous legislative priorities regarding investments across state government. Tennessee currently ranks as the lowest taxed and lowest debt state in the nation.

In early March, Haslam appointed a School Safety Working Group to review school safety in Tennessee and provide recommendations to enhance security in public schools. In the coming days, the group will submit options for consideration that will serve as a basis for state action and approved school safety measures. As part of the efforts, the budget amendment includes $30 million to help improve school safety across the state.

The additional school safety funds, which include doubling the current amount of recurring funds available through school safety grants, will provide Tennessee schools with additional resources to meet specific needs.

The budget amendment also contains $3 million in nonrecurring funds for grants to provide funding for school districts to address the extra costs associated with buying buses equipped with seat belts.

Other notable investments in the proposed budget amendment include:

• $5 million in nonrecurring broadband accessibility grants, in addition to the $10 million initially included in the upcoming proposed budget. The governor’s Broadband Accessibility Act became law in 2017 and committed $30 million in grants for three years.

• $9 million in nonrecurring funds to buy equipment at the 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to improve and modernize a broad variety of workforce development programs.

• an additional $1 million in recurring funds to provide mental health treatment and recovery services as part of Tennessee Together – a comprehensive plan to end the opioid crisis in Tennessee.

• $2 million in nonrecurring funds for an addiction services research program at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in support of Tennessee Together.

• $10 million in nonrecurring funds for the Aeronautics Development Fund to create jobs and investment opportunities in Tennessee’s aviation industry.

A budget amendment is customarily introduced in the final weeks of the legislative session each year for consideration and approval by the General Assembly. The final proposed budget will likely be adopted sometime in mid-April.