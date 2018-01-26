Martin promoted to office manager at Wilson Bank & Trust

Martin has worked in banking for 10 years and was promoted to consumer-mortgage lender after he completed the bank’s management training program in February. He served in the collections department upon joining Wilson Bank & Trust in 2012. In his new role, Martin succeeds Trey Geisenhoffer, who moved from the Tennessee Boulevard office to manage Wilson Bank & Trust’s Providence office in Mt. Juliet.

A Smith County High School graduate, Martin earned certifications from the Southeastern School of Banking and the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit. In the community, he has served as a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County and is a graduate of Leadership Opportunity Smith County.

He and his wife, Amanda, live in Lebanon and have three children, Ethan, Emma and Evan.

Martin may be reached at 615-547-5432 or jmartin@wilsonbank.com, and his office is at 200 Tennessee Blvd.

