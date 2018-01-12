Martin promoted to office manager at Wilson Bank & Trust

Martin has worked in banking for 10 years, and was promoted to consumer and mortgage lender after completing the bank’s management training program in February. He served in the collections department upon joining the bank in 2012. In his new role, Martin succeeds Trey Geisenhoffer, who moved from the Tennessee Boulevard office to manage Wilson Bank & Trust’s Providence office in Mt. Juliet.

A Smith County High School graduate, Martin earned certifications from the Southeastern School of Banking and the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit. In the community, he has served as a board member for Habitat for Humanity of Smith County and is a graduate of Leadership Opportunity Smith County.

He and his wife, Amanda, live in Lebanon and have three children, Ethan, Emma and Evan.

Martin may be reached at 615-547-5432 or jmartin@wilsonbank.com, and his office is at 200 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon.

